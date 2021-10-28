Saliba speaks with students about recent crime wave

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The recent crime wave in Dothan has led Mayor Mark Saliba to turn to our youth for their perspectives.

Today he met with Dothan City School students, giving them a chance to voice their opinions and concerns on this serious matter.

The mayor privately met with a handful of 7th through 12th DCS students.

He says it was an opportunity for these teens to have their voices heard on what changes they think need to be made to decrease crime in the city.

“They’re the ones that are out, that are in schools, or outside the schools, and they’re the ones that are experiencing the life,” says Mark Saliba, Mayor of Dothan. “So, I wanted to hear what they’re concerns are, not from what adults tell them or not from what adults are saying, but I wanna hear it straight from the kids.”

The spike in crime has students concerned when they leave campus.

“There are some kids at this school who don’t feel safe in the community,” says Ty Torbert, Dothan High School Senior. “They don’t feel as if they are protected, or they feel as if with all the random acts of violence going on that they could very well be next.”

One student saying younger kids need role models now more than ever.

Saniyah Fletcher, Dothan High School Junior expresses, “If they’re looking up and seeing that juniors and seniors and see ‘oh they’re shooting people, why don’t we do it too?’ I feel like that’s a bad thing to have in a community.”

Students shared ideas and concerns with Mayor Saliba.

“They want more of the community to be a part of the school and come into the school and interact and engage with the school,” explains Saliba. “They want more activities outside of the school with the community, with firefighters and police officers and the different elected officials.”

All students were grateful the mayor took this time to listen to what they had to say.

Mayor Saliba plans to have more listening sessions with students in the near future.

