Rev. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow holds press conference on violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rev. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow is calling on the community to stand against violence to protect children in the community. He hosted a news conference Wednesday outside the Dothan Police Department. That message was to stand behind the police 100 percent. Rev. Glasgow said there needs to be unity between the officers and the community and officers need that support to make this city safe.

Glasgow said he is the first one to go against the police when he thinks they are wrong, but this is a time of crisis. He says the community has seen a steady increase in gun violence over the past few months

He said to fix the issue: public figures need to speak out supporting the police and families need to set a good example for the youth through their own actions.

Glasgow said, “When we were back there shooting in my day of doing gang violence and all that we would shoot our target whoever it was we against we didn’t randomly shoot up people houses because we didn’t want to hurt their families we are in a crisis now so now I’m have to come on the other side and stand behind our law enforcement because enough is enough.”

When I asked what could be done to help with officer shortage Glasgow says appealing to young black kids to get them interested in policing is a good place to start.

There will be a stop the violence community day this Sunday at Fairlane Park with speakers and activities for the whole family.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

