A new public beach access is coming to Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you like to put your toes in the sand, soak up the sun, or take a swim in the Gulf, a day at the beach sounds relaxing right? Well, it can quickly turn into a day of frustrations when you can’t find parking, and that’s been an ongoing issue in Walton county. But Wednesday, county officials broke ground on a new beach access.

This is one of seven parcels the county has planned for beach access or parking facilities. The properties were bought and will be maintained with a 5% tax collected from short-term rentals in the area.

“It takes about four years to get it permitted and built but we have four hundred feet of beach here which is a huge number, " Tony Anderson, District 5 County Commissioner said.

It’s a huge number for a growing number of people.

“We realize there is a high volume of tourists and locals that live here so our population has gone up by almost 20,000 people in the last few years so we want to support that as well. It’s a quality of life aspect, " Jason Cutshaw, Tourist Development Council Director said.

This new public beach access will come with multiple amenities including bathrooms, parking for cars, bicycles and golf carts, a lifeguard station, and a wheelchair-accessible ramp to get onto the beach.

“We built the walkway down instead of steps so people in wheelchairs can get down and most of our accesses we are trying to put the mats down so that they can go on the beach without a problem. So it’s a huge thing and we are proud to be a part of it, " said Anderson.

“Let’s make it so that the people that live here, that the people that visit here have a good experience, " Brian Kellenberger, Director of Beach Operations said.

The beach access is set to open for the public to enjoy in June of 2022. This will bring the total number of regional beach accesses in Walton County to 11.

