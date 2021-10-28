Advertisement

New leadership takes over Main Street Marianna

One goal of Main Street Marianna is to revitalize old, vacant buildings in the city.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Life long Marianna resident Meghan Basford took over Main Street Marianna just five weeks ago, and she’s already been hard at work.

“Pumpkins in the park was my first event,” Basford said. “I hit the ground running, I had three or four weeks to pull it together, but we did and it was such a success.”

However, Main Street Marianna isn’t just about hosting events. According to Basford, one of their main goals is to revitalize vacant buildings and give them new life.

“In order for Marianna to succeed as a whole, we have to have a strong downtown, and people stay longer and they’ll spend more dollars at places that attract our affection,” Basford said.

Officials say Main Street Marianna isn’t only aimed at improving the lives of those who live in the city, but also those who live throughout Jackson County.

“In order for Jackson County to thrive as a whole, you know, Marianna is the county seat, and a thriving downtown community will foster more growth in other areas of our county,” Basford added.

For Basford, however, this position is all about reaching out to people.

“I know that people have the desire to belong and it’s an opportunity for me to love on other people and show them that they are involved in something much bigger than themselves,” Basford said.

According to Basford, the next event hosted by Main Street Marianna will be a Christmas parade and festival in December.

