Advertisement

Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus

Police claim surveillance camera captured the attack on video.
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces charges that she violently struck her daughter because the child had taken the wrong bus from school.

51-year-old Jennifer Robinson is accused with one count of Child Abuse, per court records. Police arrested her Wednesday.

Robinson met the bus when it returned to school and attacked her daughter when she stepped off, officers claim.

“The suspect struck the girl multiple times in her face and neck area,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

He said a bus surveillance camera recorded that attack and school officials reported the incident to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The teen was not seriously injured, Owens said.

Robinson posted a $15,000 appearance bond and a judge appointed Dothan attorney Raynor Clifton to her case.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

City of Headland preparing for a spooky weekend
City of Headland preparing for a spooky weekend
State leaders visit local Pre-K center
State leaders visit local Pre-K center
Ozark-Dale County Library new location nearing completion
Ozark-Dale County Library new location nearing completion
New Alabama apprenticeship
New Alabama apprenticeship