Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces charges that she violently struck her daughter because the child had taken the wrong bus from school.

51-year-old Jennifer Robinson is accused with one count of Child Abuse, per court records. Police arrested her Wednesday.

Robinson met the bus when it returned to school and attacked her daughter when she stepped off, officers claim.

“The suspect struck the girl multiple times in her face and neck area,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens told News 4.

He said a bus surveillance camera recorded that attack and school officials reported the incident to the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The teen was not seriously injured, Owens said.

Robinson posted a $15,000 appearance bond and a judge appointed Dothan attorney Raynor Clifton to her case.

