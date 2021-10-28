Main Street DeFuniak Springs unveils veterans’ banner program honorees
(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Main Street DeFuniak Springs.
(Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs, Florida • October 28, 2021 — Main Street DeFuniak Springs and the City of DeFuniak Springs partnered to honor past and present service men and women through their 2021 Veteran’s Banner Program. 20 veterans are featured on the ten lamp posts between S. 5th St. and S. 10th St. along Baldwin Avenue in Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The banners will be on display throughout the month of November prior to the holiday season.
The list of honorees includes...
- William “Bill” Bierbaum, nominated by Amanda and Todd Bierbaum
- Charles Augusta Boland, nominated by Carol and Charles Boland
- Charles Raymond Boland, nominated by Carol Boland
- Rev. Tyrone Broadus, nominated by Dr. Carolynn Zonia
- Michael J. Brocksmith, nominated by Ann Brocksmith
- Paul F. & Christine J. Guzowski, nominated by Christine Guzowski
- Andrew “Clayton” Hall, nominated by Clifton Hall
- Robert A. Hoke Jr., nominated by Brooke and Bobby Hoke
- David D. Johnson Sr., nominated by Lori J. Hughes
- George T. King, nominated by George T. King
- Sandra Macon, nominated by Dr. Carolynn Zonia
- James E. O’Donoghue III, nominated by Jenna and Chloe O’Donoghue
- Timothy Padgett, nominated by the North Walton Republican Club
- Ewart Theodore Sconiers, nominated by the North Walton Republican Club
- Delbert Spence, nominated by Dawne Dries
- Frank G. Whitney, nominated by Christine Guzowski
- Linwood “Grey” Wilson, nominated by Julie White
- Benjamin Woods, nominated by Amanda Bascetta
- J.D. Wooten, Jr., nominated by Dr. John Wayne Wooten
- Paul M. Work Sr., nominated by Mac Work
“The outpouring of interest in this program has prompted us to explore additional avenues to honor more veterans next year,” said Main Street DeFuniak Springs Executive Director, Chelsea Blaich. “We are working with the City of DeFuniak Springs Public Works department on additional hardware to allow the lamp posts on Circle Drive to accommodate banners such as these. This would allow us the opportunity to feature 52 additional veterans.”
If you would like to be notified when the 2022 Veteran’s Banner Program opens, please sign up here at https://bit.ly/MSD_22VetNotifyMe.
