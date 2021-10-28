Main Street DeFuniak Springs unveils veterans’ banner program honorees

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Main Street DeFuniak Springs.

(Press Release) - DeFuniak Springs, Florida • October 28, 2021 — Main Street DeFuniak Springs and the City of DeFuniak Springs partnered to honor past and present service men and women through their 2021 Veteran’s Banner Program. 20 veterans are featured on the ten lamp posts between S. 5th St. and S. 10th St. along Baldwin Avenue in Downtown DeFuniak Springs. The banners will be on display throughout the month of November prior to the holiday season.

2021 Veteran’s Banner Program Honoree, William “Bill” Bierbaum, with wife, Joann “Josie” Bierbaum, in front of his banner displayed on the corner of S. 8th St. and Baldwin Avenue. (Photo by Julie White) (Source: City of DeFuniak Springs)

The list of honorees includes...

William “Bill” Bierbaum, nominated by Amanda and Todd Bierbaum

Charles Augusta Boland, nominated by Carol and Charles Boland

Charles Raymond Boland, nominated by Carol Boland

Rev. Tyrone Broadus, nominated by Dr. Carolynn Zonia

Michael J. Brocksmith, nominated by Ann Brocksmith

Paul F. & Christine J. Guzowski, nominated by Christine Guzowski

Andrew “Clayton” Hall, nominated by Clifton Hall

Robert A. Hoke Jr., nominated by Brooke and Bobby Hoke

David D. Johnson Sr., nominated by Lori J. Hughes

George T. King, nominated by George T. King

Sandra Macon, nominated by Dr. Carolynn Zonia

James E. O’Donoghue III, nominated by Jenna and Chloe O’Donoghue

Timothy Padgett, nominated by the North Walton Republican Club

Ewart Theodore Sconiers, nominated by the North Walton Republican Club

Delbert Spence, nominated by Dawne Dries

Frank G. Whitney, nominated by Christine Guzowski

Linwood “Grey” Wilson, nominated by Julie White

Benjamin Woods, nominated by Amanda Bascetta

J.D. Wooten, Jr., nominated by Dr. John Wayne Wooten

Paul M. Work Sr., nominated by Mac Work

“The outpouring of interest in this program has prompted us to explore additional avenues to honor more veterans next year,” said Main Street DeFuniak Springs Executive Director, Chelsea Blaich. “We are working with the City of DeFuniak Springs Public Works department on additional hardware to allow the lamp posts on Circle Drive to accommodate banners such as these. This would allow us the opportunity to feature 52 additional veterans.”

If you would like to be notified when the 2022 Veteran’s Banner Program opens, please sign up here at https://bit.ly/MSD_22VetNotifyMe.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.