Game of the Night Preview: G.W. Long vs Houston Academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels and Houston Academy Raiders will go head-to-head in their final showdown of the regular season.

Both teams have been successful this year, and now it is time to finish strong heading into the playoffs.

“It’s been a great year,” said HA head coach Eddie Brundidge. “These kids have worked tremendously hard and have put themselves in a pretty good position right here coming down to the end of the season. We’ve got the chance to finish up with a good record but G.W. Long is a tough football team, and we need to be playing some tough opponents right about now getting ready for the playoffs.”

“Obviously going into the playoffs, you want to go in on a high note and playing a quality team like HA is big for us,” said G.W. Long head coach David Watts. “You know helps to kind of get you ready for the playoffs. They’ve got a very, very good football team. So, if we could go over there and get that win it would be big for us.”

While Friday’s matchup is not a must win for either squad when it comes to post season play, it is still important.

As a victory would give Houston Academy its first seven-win season since 2018.

“They’ve got a great offense,” said HA senior Chapman Andrews. “They’re going to come out swinging. I mean, we’re going to come out playing our defense. Same thing we’re going to prepare this week like we were prepared for anybody else.”

HA junior Jeb Daughtry added, “I know they’ve got some great athletes and they’re a good 2A school. We’re a good 3A school. I think if we beat this Long team, I think it would give us a tremendous amount of courage and I think it’s going to be good either lose or win. I think it’s going be a good challenge.”

As for Long, it would give the Class 2A Rebels a big boost beating the Class 3A Raiders before they hit the road for round one of the playoffs.

“They’re really good football team,” said Long senior Mikey McCraney. “They have a lot of big guys and they’re pretty physical. So, we’re just going to get out there and they don’t treat it like a normal game.”

Long senior Cameron Langford added, “They’re a good team but we’re good too. So, it’s going to be a good match. We just want a winning record. We take it one game at a time.”

While it might be the last regular season game, it is not going to be an easy one.

“A lot of teams they like to schedule an easy team for the last game of the week,” said Andrews. “We’re glad we have a tough opponent or last week. It’d get us better for the playoffs.”

HA senior Cade Whigham added, “They’re a tough team. They play really hard. They do a lot of things well. We’re going to play one of our best games of the year to beat them. It would mean a lot for us to reverse our record from last year and get this seventh win.”

