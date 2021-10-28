Advertisement

Following personal battle, Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventative cancer screening legislation

Mammogram machine
Mammogram machine(CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) says she began working on legislation to improve awareness and access to preventative cancer care.

“One of the things I learned from this whole thing, is that there are so many people that have put off their preventative screenings,” she said. “I did.”

Klobuchar was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in the spring. She has since been declared cancer-free.

According to Klobuchar, studies have found that more than one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of coronavirus-related concerns. Other statistics show that the odds that a woman received a breast cancer screening were 20 percent lower in 2020 compared to 2019.

As breast cancer awareness month comes to an end, Klobuchar introduced the Preventative Care Awareness Act in the U.S Senate.

“We put together this bill focused on early screenings and making sure people understand this is available to you,” said Klobuchar.

The bill would promote physicals, mammograms, and other routine examinations by decreasing health disparities through grants, establishing a task force, and directing the administration to implement a public health education campaign.

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are also named on the bill.

“Receiving regular health screenings from your doctor could save your life,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) in a press release. “My family has seen the importance of preventive health care firsthand as my wife, Jean, has been battling cancer since 2019. Unfortunately, thousands of American families share my family’s story and witness how a scheduled check-up can turn into lifesaving early detection of a horrific disease.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Jennifer Robinson booking photo.
Police: Mom assaults daughter who took wrong school bus
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
6 arrested in connection to Eufaula apartment shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy

Latest News

On Tuesday of next week, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will release a book...
Georgia Secretary of State book to be released next week
Legislators from both chambers met this afternoon for the introduction of all four proposed...
Committee debates proposed Alabama redistricting maps
The plan for the congressional districts increases the size of District 7 which is the only...
State NAACP wants to see fair maps during redistricting special session
Alabama lawmakers in both houses, are required to be in Montgomery for a special Session...
Proposed Alabama redistricting maps released earlier than expected
Russ Goodman announces his candidacy for 20th Circuit District Attorney on October 21, 2021.
Russ Goodman is in the district attorney’s race