Eric Johnson seeking Alabama Legislature seat

He claims to be more in touch with the public than his only opponent.
Eric Johnson announces his Alabama Legislature candidacy on October 28, 2021.
Eric Johnson announces his Alabama Legislature candidacy on October 28, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Eric Johnson formally announced his candidacy for the Alabama House of Representatives District 87 on Thursday.

“I’ve lived (in this district) my entire life,” Johnson told supporters who gathered in Samson, his hometown.

He believes that area of Geneva County is coming up on the short end of highway construction.

“We need to start (construction) in the (western) end of the county,” Johnson said.

Current plans are to four-lane Highway 52 from Malvern to Hartford on the opposite end of Geneva County.

Johnson worries road widening will stop there, leaving Geneva and Samson without needed highway improvements.

A former EMA director, Johnson believes his experience in public and military service have prepared him for the legislature.

He also claims to be more in touch with the public than his only opponent, incumbent Jeff Sorrells, who Johnson accuses of shunning constituents.

“I think it’s important for our state representative to be seen and we don’t have that right now,” Johnson said.

Sorrells is seeking reelection.

District 87 covers all of Geneva County and a portion of Houston County.

The Republican primary is next May.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy.

