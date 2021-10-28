Advertisement

Dothan Salvation Army gearing up for Angel Tree Program

"When you give locally, you ensure that people in your community get the help they need" -...
"When you give locally, you ensure that people in your community get the help they need" - Salvation Army(NBC12)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Salvation Army is entering its last days of registration for the Angel Tree program.

The program aims to provide children in need with clothes, food and toys during the Christmas season.

The deadline to register for the program is Friday, Oct. 29 by appointment.

The Salvation Army says they want to make sure they help everyone who needs it.

“It is giving people hope during the Christmas season,” says Captain Deanne Jones, corps officer. “The season is filled with lots of joy, lots of happiness, but for those that are struggling it can be a real sense of struggle and stress. And we just want to make this holiday season joyful and happy for everyone no matter what they’re going through.”

Once registration has ended, children’s photos will be placed on Angel Tree tags throughout businesses in Dothan. Those who wish to assist can pick out a child on the tree to buy gifts for.

When you make an appointment for registration, you must bring a photo ID, proof of guardianship of the child, child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, evidence of sources of income and proof of all household expenses.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

The City of Headland
City of Headland preparing for a spooky weekend
Sunset Memorial Park hosting free Trunk or Treat event
Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Holiday donation season kicks off at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass