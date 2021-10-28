Dothan Salvation Army gearing up for Angel Tree Program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Salvation Army is entering its last days of registration for the Angel Tree program.

The program aims to provide children in need with clothes, food and toys during the Christmas season.

The deadline to register for the program is Friday, Oct. 29 by appointment.

The Salvation Army says they want to make sure they help everyone who needs it.

“It is giving people hope during the Christmas season,” says Captain Deanne Jones, corps officer. “The season is filled with lots of joy, lots of happiness, but for those that are struggling it can be a real sense of struggle and stress. And we just want to make this holiday season joyful and happy for everyone no matter what they’re going through.”

Once registration has ended, children’s photos will be placed on Angel Tree tags throughout businesses in Dothan. Those who wish to assist can pick out a child on the tree to buy gifts for.

When you make an appointment for registration, you must bring a photo ID, proof of guardianship of the child, child’s birth certificate, proof of residence, evidence of sources of income and proof of all household expenses.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.