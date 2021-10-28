Advertisement

Dothan Leisure Services offers automotive life skills class

(Steven Richard (custom credit) | WAVE 3 News)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is offering a workshop to teach basic automotive maintenance.

The “Automobile Maintenance for the Weak at Heart” class will teach the basics of vehicle maintenance, like how to check various vehicle fluid levels including oil, transmission, water, and brake fluids. The class will also teach participants how to change a tire.

The workshop will be held on November 4th at 6:00 PM at Wiregrass Park.

The free class is limited to 20 students from ages 12 and up. Students have to pre-register. Call 334-615-4740 to do so.

