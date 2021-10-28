Dothan Leisure Services offers automotive life skills class

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services is offering a workshop to teach basic automotive maintenance.

The “Automobile Maintenance for the Weak at Heart” class will teach the basics of vehicle maintenance, like how to check various vehicle fluid levels including oil, transmission, water, and brake fluids. The class will also teach participants how to change a tire.

The workshop will be held on November 4th at 6:00 PM at Wiregrass Park.

The free class is limited to 20 students from ages 12 and up. Students have to pre-register. Call 334-615-4740 to do so.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.