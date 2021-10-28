Cooler Air Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rather cool air is on the way to the Wiregrass for the end of the week. Lows Friday morning will reach the lower 50s, with highs only in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll see periods of cloudiness well into the weekend, with mainly sunny skies by later Sunday and into next week as we warm.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler. Low near 51°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, slight shower chance. High near 65°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 51°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Clouds, some sun. Low: 51° High: 66° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 76° 0%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 54° High: 76° 5%

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 30 kts. Seas offshore 10-13 feet.

