Chipola basketball tips off Nov. 1

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Chipola College Athletics.

(Press Release) - MARIANNA—The Chipola College men’s and women’s basketball teams open the regular season at home Monday, Nov. 1, in the Milton Johnson Center.

The Lady Indians host Denmark Tech, at 5 p.m., followed by the Indians vs. Davidson-Davie at 7 p.m.

The Lady Indians also host East Georgia State, Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 5 p.m. The Chipola men’s team hosts Marion Military Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. and Southwest Tennessee State Saturday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m.

The Indians begin season as the number one team in the FCSAA State Poll after finishing last season in the final four of the National Tournament. Chipola was 23-5 last year, with a Panhandle Conference title and the FCSAA State Championship. In his second year at Chipola, Coach Donnie Tyndall returns three players from the State All-Tournament Team: Lance Erving (6′3), Carlos Lemus (6′3) and Nae’qwan Tomlin (6′10).

The Lady Indians are ranked second in the FCSAA Poll. They finished in the Final Four of last year’s NJCAA National Basketball Tournament. The team finished with a 20-5 overall record and their seventh FCSAA Championship. The Lady Indians return two players from the State All-Tournament team: Jordan McLaughlin and Shimei Muhammad.

Chipola head coach Greg Franklin begins his tenth season at Chipola. He has won three state championships with two second place finishes and a national title in 2015.

