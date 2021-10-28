Breezy for the rest of the day

SYNOPSIS – Showers and storms moving through this morning as a cold front starts to push through. We will dry out heading into the afternoon hours today and stay on the cool side with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s and tomorrow even cooler with highs only in the upper 60s. We stay dry all the way through the middle part of next week and temperatures stay fall like as well.

TODAY – Rain early, partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 67°. SW SW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 71° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 73° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 74° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Very Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 30 kts. Seas 6-9 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.