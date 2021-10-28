Advertisement

Ala. Attorney General issues advisory over religious, medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

By Steve Crocker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Attorney General Steve Marshall joined Alabama lawmakers and others in advising state colleges and universities to grant employee requests for religious and medical exemptions from taking the COIVD-19 vaccine.

Marshall issued the advisory Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The University of Alabama system and Auburn University are giving employees until December 8th to get vaccinated, saying as federal contractors, failure to comply with the vaccine could cost money and jobs.

Marshall’s letter says, “Alabama-based employers, and particularly public university employers, should liberally construe—in favor of the employee—any exemption sought by an employee for medical or religious reasons.”

The letter is signed by Marshall, State Appropriators, and State Personnel Department leaders.

ATTORNEY GENERAL’S LETTER:

Wednesday Night Storms

