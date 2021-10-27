Advertisement

Wednesday Night Storms

By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Our panhandle counties are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms late tonight into Thursday morning, with our Alabama counties under a level 1 of 5 (marginal risk). The main threats with this incoming batch of storms is heavy rain, however a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out anywhere in the Wiregrass. The main risk for severe weather looks to be around 1 am through 8 am Thursday. Make sure you have a way to receive your warnings in a timely manner. A NOAA weather radio is best and puts the warnings out quickly. You can also download our 4Warn Weather App to get your warnings and information.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, strong storms late. Low near 64. Winds SE 5 mph. 60%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, strong storms early. High near 74. Winds SW 5-10 mph. 70%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 54° Winds SW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

SAT: Mostly sunny Low: 50° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny Low: 50° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 75° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Very Rough. Winds SW 30 kts. Seas 6-10 ft.

