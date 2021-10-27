Advertisement

Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees

Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.(WTVY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees after carefully reviewing Executive Order 14042.

In September, President Joe Biden issued an order requiring federal contractors to provide safety measures to protect against COVID-19, including vaccination of employees.

According to a Facebook post from the university, after reviewing the order, the university determined it did not hold federal contracts that would fall under the guidance of this order. In addition to that, the university says Executive Order 724 issued by Gov. Kay Ivey directs state agencies not to enforce the federal mandate.

“Troy University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community, and we continue to strongly urge all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccination to protect themselves and others,” the post stated.

The university says vaccinations will remain available for free at the Troy campus health center. In addition, faculty may continue to require masks inside instructional settings, including classrooms and labs.

The post added that university leadership would continue to monitor the situation and update policies based on the latest guidance from state and federal governments.

Auburn University, Auburn University at Montgomery and the University of Alabama are requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. Each university stated they are federal contractors and must comply with the federal government’s mandate.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving...
Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500
Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery to get their questions about COIVD-19 answered.
Speakers at conservative forum oppose vaccine mandates
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice
Hospitals around the state continue to face nurse shortages. Advocates tell us burnout and...
AL hospitals continue to face nurse shortage