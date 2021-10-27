Advertisement

Troy student struck, injured by university police vehicle

A Troy University police vehicle struck a student around University Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive on Oct. 26, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University confirms one of its campus police vehicles struck and injured a female student Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the vehicle hit the pedestrian on campus at the roundabout at University Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive. It happened around 2 p.m.

The student was treated at the scene then taken to Flowers Hospital in Dothan for further evaluation. The university reports her injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation by the Troy city police department.

