Sunset Memorial Park hosting free Trunk or Treat event

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Sunset Memorial Park.

(Press Release) - DOTHAN, Alabama, October 26, 2021: In the interest of celebrating all-things fall in a safe and family-friendly environment, Sunset Memorial Park is proud to host its third annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 30 from 6-8 PM. Owners Toni and Robert Byrd invite all Wiregrass families to Sunset Memorial Park for a night of free, festive fun and plenty of treats. They are located at 1700 Barrington Road in Dothan.

“We’ve had a great response to this event the past two years. We hope this year is the best yet,” says Sunset Memorial Park Owner, Toni Byrd. “We love all the excitement this season brings and we really look forward to hosting families. We think it’s very important to offer the community a safe place to enjoy trick or treating,” she adds.

Sunset is joining forces with a myriad of local businesses and organizations. Groups like the local VFW, and Houston County Rescue and businesses like Flowers of Hope, the Joy FM and AR Workshop will host fun, themed trunks. If your business or organization is interested in reserving a spot, please contact Toni Byrd at 334-983-6604.

In addition, with the upcoming holidays in mind, Sunset is accepting cash and non-perishable food donations for the Wiregrass Area Food Bank, a hunger relief agency serving Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties. In addition to canned goods, the Food Bank is asking for packaged rice, beans and pasta, baby food, cereal and formula.

“We really want to encourage people to participate in the food drive. It’s so important the Wiregrass Area Food Bank gets stocked with everything they need to help families as we go into the holiday season,” says Mrs. Byrd.

For more information visit sunsetmemorialpark.com or call 334.983.6604.

