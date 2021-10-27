State leaders visit local Pre-K center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Education state leaders are visiting Pre-K centers across the state, including Dothan’s Early Education Center, to see student development.

Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education Secretary says, “We actually service 18 children in each of the seven classrooms, and they are receiving developmentally appropriate opportunities for a high-quality early learning experience.”

Alabama’s Pre-K program has ranked number one for 15 years straight.

Cooper explains, “Meaning we have reached all of the Benchmarks for high-quality programs in over $1,400 classrooms.”

It’s no secret COVID-19 has negatively impacted students, but Dr. Cooper believes things are getting back on track.

“Fortunately, with our 4-year-old programs, we have really continued to work with our families to keep them engaged, so that they are supporting their children, and we’re trying to mitigate any learning loss through our summer learning programs,” says Cooper.

Dothan’s Early Education principal believes her students are navigating the school year well.

“The kids are getting lots and lots of experience working together as a team, working individually, we teach a lot of conscious discipline strategies to promote resilience in children to help them deal with frustration and various things,” explains Christy Martin, Principal of Dothan City Early Education Center.

The Department of Education is continuing their goal for Alabama to expand first-class Pre-K by 70% by 2026.

Cooper finishes, “We believe that it is imperative that children have an opportunity to participate in these high-quality early learning experiences, to get them on track, investing early certainly makes a difference for children and for our state.”

Dr. Cooper says speaking to teachers and administrators who work every day with students can be beneficial.

Dothan City’s Early Education Center will open up registration for next year in January.

