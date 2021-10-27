Speakers at conservative forum oppose vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery Tuesday night to get their questions about COVID-19 answered.

The group called Concerned Doctors and Eagle Forum of Alabama collaborated to host what they called a “COVID Truths Forum” to discuss vaccine mandates and treatments for the virus. Speakers included Mat Staver, attorney and founder of Liberty Counsel, along with Alabama physicians, Dr. Stewart Tankersley and Dr. Ryan McWhorter.

Those in attendance were anxious to learn more about COVID-19 and its impact on our freedoms and rights.

“There are a lot of people who are having to choose between their job and the shot,” said attendee Lori Herring.

The keynote topic at the forum was employees being mandated to get the shots.

“How can our country allow this to occur. Where did our freedoms go,” said Dr. Tankersley.

It’s a topic drawing concern among some as the country inches closer to the Biden administration’s requirement that federal workers must be fully vaccinated by December 8.

“These people don’t deserve the kind of treatment that they’re getting,” Staver said.

Staver spoke to the audience via zoom. He and his team recently filed a class-action lawsuit against the United States Department of Defense over vaccine mandates for military, federal employees, and contractors.

“They’re being faced with this mandate to get the shots and it violates their religious freedom, their conscious, they’re being told if you don’t come and get the shot then you will be dishonorably discharged. That is the ultimate betrayal of those to whom we owe our freedom,” Staver said.

Dr. Tankersley and McWhorter discussed how they’ve had success using certain drugs to treat COVID. Drugs that public health experts have said could be dangerous.

“Doctors aren’t that dumb. We’re learning. Ivermectin is on the rise it’s actually pretty heavily used here. We’re finding pharmacists that will do it,” McWhorter said to the audience.

The two doctors also gave their straightforward opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Natural immunity is truly always best,” McWhorter said.

The forum concluded with a question-and-answer segment. The biggest concern among those in attendance was being forced to get a vaccine they simply don’t want.

“Being told that you have to take any kind of medical treatment or be threatened by your job is not liberty,” Herring said.

Doctors and health experts continue to say that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are the best way to prevent the most serious cases of the virus.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Centers for Disease Control website.

