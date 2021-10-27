Ozark-Dale County Library new location nearing completion

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Construction is still moving along for the new Ozark-Dale County Library. So far lighting, ceiling, insulation and painting are all complete. The library directors have ordered new furniture and shelving.

Mayor Mark Blankenship says that the building should be ready in about a month so that the move-in can begin.

“I’m excited about it, it does a lot of things for Ozark one it gives a library a like new library but also breathing new life into the shopping center and we’re also now interested in trying to finish the rest of the shopping center as far as the front facade looks,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Signage should also be making it ways onto the building within the next couple of weeks.

