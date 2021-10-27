New Alabama apprenticeship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is putting early childhood education at the forefront, and a new partnership between local higher education institutions aims to provide the best training for educators.

Leaders from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, Troy University and Wallace College came together to officially establish the “early childhood education apprenticeship,” which leaders say is the first of its kind.

Two teachers were ready to sign their paperwork, officially becoming the first two apprentices.

This will increase highly qualified early childhood educators in the workforce as they engage in on-the-job learning.

It also allows apprentices to complete credentials and degrees in early childhood education, all while employed with a childcare provider.

“This has been a dream of ours for quite some time, to go back to our roots as a teacher’s college, and what we term as a lab-school concept, and that’s where students are going through, learning how to become a schoolteacher in a real environment where they have students every day, and in this case, they’re getting paid to do it,” explains Carry Palmer, College of Education Dean at Troy University.

Palmer says this is a great entry point for students at the community college level.

He says getting more people into the classrooms will help with teacher shortages

Troy plans to expand upon the current two apprentices as funding becomes available.

The university is committed to paying the apprentices a full teacher salary once they reach the ECE degree program.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.