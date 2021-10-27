Job Fair in Troy Thursday from 2-5 PM

PRESS RELEASE:

Please help us share this information with Job Seekers! 30+ Registered employers with 100s of open jobs.

Three non-profit organizations – Southeast AlabamaWorks, Pike County Extension, and Pike County Chamber of Commerce – are working together to connect employers with job seekers in Troy this Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 with a Neighborhood Job Fair in downtown Troy. The event is open to the public and will be at The Warehouse, located on the corner of Market Street and East Church Street.

Original Story https://www.wtvy.com/2021/10/27/job-fair-troy-thursday-2-5-pm/

