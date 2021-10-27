Advertisement

Job Fair in Troy Thursday from 2-5 PM

Troy Job Fair
Troy Job Fair(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESS RELEASE:

Please help us share this information with Job Seekers! 30+ Registered employers with 100s of open jobs.

Three non-profit organizations – Southeast AlabamaWorks, Pike County Extension, and Pike County Chamber of Commerce – are working together to connect employers with job seekers in Troy this Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 with a Neighborhood Job Fair in downtown Troy. The event is open to the public and will be at The Warehouse, located on the corner of Market Street and East Church Street.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wtvy.com/2021/10/27/job-fair-troy-thursday-2-5-pm/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Holiday donation season kicks off at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery to get their questions about COIVD-19 answered.
Speakers at conservative forum oppose vaccine mandates
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-27
Cold front moves through tonight
Hospitals around the state continue to face nurse shortages. Advocates tell us burnout and...
AL hospitals continue to face nurse shortage