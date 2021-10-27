Advertisement

Holiday donation season kicks off at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank

Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Wiregrass Area Food Bank(WTVY)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is getting ready to host its annual Holiday Harvest food drive event this Thursday, Oct. 28.

This is the first time the event has occurred since the start of the pandemic.

The Holiday Harvest will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the southside Walmart on South Oates Street.

The food bank is accepting non-perishable food and monetary donations to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

“The food bank does 75%t of it’s annual distribution during the holiday season in October, November, and December,” says Julie Gonzalez, Assistant Director, Wiregrass Area Food Bank. “This is a boost. This is the start of our big truck drives we’re going to do this year. We would like everyone to come out and while they’re doing they’re grocery shopping at Walmart just buy a little extra and donate it to the food bank.”

The food bank is also searching for volunteers to help collect donations during the morning. If you would like to assist, call the Wiregrass Area Food Bank ((334) 794-9775).

