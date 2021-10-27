Advertisement

Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot

William Jackson Birdsong drove his truck into a construction zone where traffic had come to a halt, troopers claim.
William Birdsong booking photo.
William Birdsong booking photo.(Geneva County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Hartford teen may have been speeding, driving distracted, and possibly had smoked marijuana prior to causing a fatal crash, according to court documents.

William Jackson Birdsong, 18, drove his truck into a construction zone where traffic had come to a halt. His vehicle crashed into rear of a Chevrolet Impala causing that car rear-end a truck, Alabama State Troopers allege.

The June 30 crash along Alabama Highway 167 near Hartford killed 70-year-old Barbara Joyce Spears of Westville, Florida, the Impala’s driver, and seriously injured the truck’s driver.

Per a Geneva County indictment, Birdsong “did recklessly cause the death of another person by speeding and/or driving while distracted and/or driving under the influence of marijuana.”

Birdsong, charged with Manslaughter and Assault, is free on bond and awaits a November 3 arraignment.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Actress Ashley Pereira in a News 4 interview on October 14, 2021.
Actress vows to continue fight against husband who raped her
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

When an emergency arises does your child know how to get ahold of help?
When an emergency arises does your child know how to get ahold of help?
Geneva County implements new football game policy
Geneva County implements new football game policy
Ozark Boys and Girls Club holding Blues Fest
Ozark Boys and Girls Club holding Blues Fest
Wallace College promotes workforce readiness
Wallace College promotes workforce readiness