Country music star Luke Bryan helps woman fix flat tire

Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Tinley Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WAFF) - Normally, getting a flat tire ruins someone’s day but for one woman from Columbia, Tennessee, it made her whole week.

According to the NBC affiliate in Nashville, WSMV, Courtney Potts heard a loud thump while she was driving and pulled over to see what the sound was. That’s when she saw one of her tires was flat.

“It just doesn’t seem real. It seems surreal,” Potts told Marissa Sulek with WSMV. “I was going around the curve, and all of a sudden I just heard ‘THUMP’ and I was like ‘this is a cherry on top of my great day.’”

As Potts was fixing her flat, she saw a gray truck pull up behind her and that’s when country music star and host of last year’s CMA’s, Luke Bryan hopped out and offered to help Potts.

“When he hopped out, like his voice, you automatically knew it,” Potts told WSMV. “He was like, ‘Hey, we almost hit you. We got to get you out of the road.’ Then when I got back into the car, I was like, I called my stepdad and was like, ‘Luke Bryan is here changing my tires. You should probably come.’”

@courtneypotts

@LukeBryan I cannot thank him enough for stopping to help me and my babies!

♬ What Makes You Country - Luke Bryan

Potts shot a video and posted it on TikTok showing Bryan loosening lug nuts and jacking the car up. Bryan even left Potts with some wise advice that she should probably get new tires.

