Cold front moves through tonight

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A calm start to Wednesday morning, this afternoon clouds will start to move in ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 70s with overnight lows only dropping into the middle to lower 60s ahead of the front. Showers and storms will move through ahead of the cold front and bring us a small chance of strong to severe storms, the main threat will be some damaging winds the line will push through during the early morning hours. Drier and cooler air will stick around through the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low near 66°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 80%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, showers and storms early. High near 74°. SW 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 55° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 69° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 71° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 76° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

