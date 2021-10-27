Advertisement

City of Headland preparing for a spooky weekend

Admission to all events is free for this Saturday, October 30th.
The City of Headland
By Abby Nelson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - It is officially spooky season and the City of Headland is gearing up for a weekend full of Halloween events.

Pawsfest returns this year to kick off the weekend, it was postponed last year due to COVID-19. The pet costume contest benefits Headland’s animal shelter, Charm, and is one of their biggest fundraisers.

To go along with the city’s tricking or treating, you can make a stop downtown for some extra candy at the Halloween Scream Trunk or Treat.

“We tried really hard last year to maintain our events and still maintain and respect our guidelines that were being issued at the time but to be able to get back to a little more normalcy you can definitely feel it in the air at our events that normalcy has come back and people are kind of relaxing and I think that’s going to help them enjoy the holidays a little bit more.” and Adrienne Wilkons - Executive Director Headland Chamber of Commerce.

Pawsfest will begin at 10am and last until 2pm, Halloween Scream will start at 6pm and runs until 7:30.

Some other events going on, Headland’s First Baptist Church will also be holding their Fall Festival from 6pm until 7:30 and Keel and Co. Distilling will be holding a costume contest for pets from 12am-3pm, kids 3pm-6pm and adults 7pm-10pm.

