Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500

For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 471 COVID admissions. Just two months ago, more than 2,700 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID.

While this is good news, doctors want to remind us what it took to get here.

Seventy-seven percent of the adults hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the state hospital association.

