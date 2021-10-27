Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 471 COVID admissions. Just two months ago, more than 2,700 people were in the hospital being treated for COVID.

While this is good news, doctors want to remind us what it took to get here.

“What did it take for us to get there? It took almost 3,000 hospitalizations a day and 15,000 deaths. Over the couple of years that almost we’ve been in this, we’ve actually had more deaths in 2021 then we did in 2020. And we’re not finished with 2021 yet.”

Seventy-seven percent of the adults hospitalized with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the state hospital association.

