ADPH: Spike in COVID cases is from lab backlog

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the large number of new cases added to the state’s data dashboard aren’t a sign of a new surge in the COVID virus. Instead, a backlog of results from a large laboratory is now being added to the state’s statistics.

Looking at the state’s dashboard over 800,000 new test results were added on October 26, the dashboard also shows a sudden spike of 1,800 new positive test results.

ADPH says the new lab has never previously reported its data to ADPH, so many of the new test results are for cases that happened months ago.

Labs are required to report to the state COVID-19 test results, but there’s no requirement of when those results get reported to ADPH. In addition, ADPH says there can be errors in the system labs use to send in reports.

ADPH Information Technology is reprocessing some data to ensure the accuracy of reporting of cases. This reprocessing could result in additional cases being added to the case count.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

