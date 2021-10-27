Advertisement

ADPH: Spike in COVID cases is from lab backlog

A backlog of results from a large laboratory is now being added to the state’s statistics.
A backlog of results from a large laboratory is now being added to the state’s statistics.(Source: ADPH Dashboard)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the large number of new cases added to the state’s data dashboard aren’t a sign of a new surge in the COVID virus. Instead, a backlog of results from a large laboratory is now being added to the state’s statistics.

Looking at the state’s dashboard over 800,000 new test results were added on October 26, the dashboard also shows a sudden spike of 1,800 new positive test results.

ADPH says the new lab has never previously reported its data to ADPH, so many of the new test results are for cases that happened months ago.

Labs are required to report to the state COVID-19 test results, but there’s no requirement of when those results get reported to ADPH. In addition, ADPH says there can be errors in the system labs use to send in reports.

ADPH Information Technology is reprocessing some data to ensure the accuracy of reporting of cases. This reprocessing could result in additional cases being added to the case count.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees
For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving...
Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500
Hundreds gathered in downtown Montgomery to get their questions about COIVD-19 answered.
Speakers at conservative forum oppose vaccine mandates
A Parliamentary commission has blamed Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro directly for the...
Brazilian families affected by COVID-19 demand justice