Advertisement

2 Georgia law officers indicted in man’s 2016 shooting death

Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.
Two Georgia law officers have been indicted in a man’s 2016 shooting death.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST POINT, Ga. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against two law enforcement officers in the 2016 death of a man shot 76 times during an attempted fugitive arrest.

News outlets reported the indictment Tuesday of Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force.

The reports say they were formally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson was shot 76 times by police on Aug. 5, 2016, when authorities tried to enter his apartment. It was not immediately known if Heinze and Hutchens had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
William Birdsong booking photo.
Hartford teen charged in deadly wreck may have been speeding and smoked pot
One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting
Dixie Howell Stadium
Geneva County implements new football game policy
LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

Latest News

Sunset Memorial Park hosting free Trunk or Treat event
Troy University says it will not require COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.
Troy University will not mandate vaccine for employees
For the first time since July, Alabama has less than 500 people in the hospital receiving...
Alabama COVID hospitalizations dip below 500
Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Holiday donation season kicks off at the Wiregrass Area Food Bank
Troy Job Fair
Job Fair in Troy Thursday from 2-5 PM