Wallace College promotes workforce readiness

Wallace Community College
Wallace Community College
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Automotive and engineering are two industries where skilled workers are in high demand.

One local college is making sure that filling that need is one of their top priorities.

Workforce readiness for engineering and automotive students is a top priority for Wallace Community College.

Instructors say a hands-on learning approach is key.

Martha Compton, Associate Dean of Career and Technical Education explains, “They’re given scenarios that will actually be seen in the workforce, and they have to plan and troubleshoot, and do a lot of things that they’ll do when they’re on the job.”

The school is also constantly making improvements to their programs whenever they can; their applied engineering program recently received a $245,000 grant.

“That will allow us to increase our automation technology and update all of our equipment that’s necessary for the workforce,” continues Compton.

Wallace is also encouraging students to take advantage of their new automotive manufacturing scholarship.

“It’s a $3,600 scholarship for students,” says Compton. “Welding, applied engineering, mechatronics, all of those career fields are also tied to that scholarship.”

With high-skilled instructors, the college is thrilled to see these programs advancing.

Compton finishes, “Working to update, upgrade and to offer careers that are necessary in our area.”

Registration for the spring semester begins in November.

