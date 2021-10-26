Advertisement

Showers and Storms Tomorrow Night

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS- A cooler Tuesday for the Wiregrass but we will see even colder temperatures by the end of this week. Showers and storms make there way in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The storms have the potential of being strong to severe but the threat is low. Once the storms pass a cold front will move through bringing our high temperatures into the lower 70s and even upper 60s. Halloween is looking great with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 55°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 77. Winds NW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly Cloudy, showers and storms late. Low near 62°. Light N 5

EXTENDED

THR: Partly Cloudy, AM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 74° 80%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 53° High: 70°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 68°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 70°

MON: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 72°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 51° High: 74°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

