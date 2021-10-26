Advertisement

Should people who are fully vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 get a booster?

(WALB)
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccine immunity and natural immunity together is awesome protection against COVID-19, according to health leaders, but is it enough?

By late October 2020, more than 2 million Alabamians were considered fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Out of those fully vaccinated, there had been more than 31,000 breakthrough cases; which means a person contracted the virus after full vaccination.

With immunity from the vaccine and natural immunity after recovering from the virus, it would seem a person has plenty of protection.

So, is a COVID-19 booster shot really needed?

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, said each person may need to be evaluated on an individual basis and there isn’t necessarily a one-size fits all answer for that question.

But Dr. Landers did point out that immunity wanes over time.

“When you’re eligible for your booster, take your booster. Because again, with that booster it takes a little bit of time for the immune system to respond to that,” Dr. Landers said.

Health specialists said immunity is the strongest in the first couple of months after full vaccination.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Actress Ashley Pereira in a News 4 interview on October 14, 2021.
Actress vows to continue fight against husband who raped her
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
The Waker Foundation called as press conference on Sunday, October 24, to call on the community...
“If you know something, say something,” Waker Foundation calls on community

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines
Health officials discuss mixing and matching of boosters and vaccines
UAB study aims to find reasons behind lingering COVID symptoms
Geneva County Jail
Geneva County Jail hires first ever corrections nurse
Children ages five to eleven years old could soon be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer’s...
Is Alabama ready to administer pediatric COVID-19 vaccines?