Sheriff: Woman fatally shot while driving on highway, man arrested

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike County man has been arrested after authorities say he admitted to shooting and killing a woman on a highway Tuesday.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, Dustin Byrd, 33, of Goshen, is charged with murder.

Thomas said the sheriff’s office received a call about an injured woman in the roadway on Henderson Highway Tuesday. When deputies arrived they discovered a woman with head injuries who didn’t have any identification on her.

“After speaking with witnesses and processing the scene it was determined the victim had been shot in the head and thrown out of a moving vehicle,” Thomas said in a statement.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Investigators determined a white Infiniti car was involved, and a deputy spotted it on Alabama Highway 93 between Banks and Brundidge. The deputy stopped the vehicle, and Byrd was taken into custody.

Thomas said Byrd admitted to the shooting the woman while she was driving on Henderson Highway and pushing her out of the moving vehicle.

Authorities reportedly found a large amount of blood in the vehicle and the weapon allegedly used in the shooting, along with marijuana, Xanax and oxycodone.

Pike County investigators found marijuana, Xanax and oxycodone in the vehicle, according to the sheriff.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)

Thomas said his office previously arrested Byrd on March 12 as a fugitive from justice from Florida.

