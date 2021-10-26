Advertisement

Peanut butter donation to kick off Dream Big Food Drive

Wiregrass Area Food Banks accepts two pallets of peanut butter from APPA and NPF. From the...
Wiregrass Area Food Banks accepts two pallets of peanut butter from APPA and NPF. From the left: James Etheredge, National Peanut Festival Board Member; David Hanks, Executive Director Wiregrass Area Food Bank; and Jacob Davis, APPA Executive Director.(Source: The National Peanut Festival)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY as a news release from the National Peanut Festival.

(Press Release) DOTHAN, October 19, 2021 – The Alabama Peanut Producers (APPA) and the National Peanut Festival (NPF) are kicking off the Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s “Dream Big Food Drive” by donating 2,880 jars of Peanut Proud peanut butter.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank is hosting the “Dream Big Food Drive” Wednesday, November 10 at the National Peanut Festival. On this night participants can bring a minimum of three cans of food or one jar of peanut butter and receive $3 off gate admission and $5 off ride armband.

APPA and NPF teamed up to donate 1,440 jars each to the “Dream Big Food Drive.” Peanut butter is an ideal way to get safe, nutritious food to those suddenly affected by food insecurity because it is shelf stable and requires no refrigeration.

David Hanks, executive director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank says, “We are so thankful for this donation of peanut butter because it is one of the most requested items. It is a shelf stable protein that is hard to come by in food banking. This donation will go a long way to spread joy to families in the Wiregrass. There are approximately 47,720 people in the Wiregrass who are food insecure. Food insecure means that they do not know where their next meal will come from.”

“On behalf of the over 900 peanut farm families, we are proud to be able to support those who are food insecure in this area,” says Jacob Davis, executive director of APPA. “Recent figures from the National Peanut Board states annual peanut product consumption is at an all time high of 7.9 pounds per capita. The perfectly, powerful peanut is delicious and nutritious plant protein for society.”

APPA represents the peanut producers in Alabama through research, education, advocacy and promotion. In 2010, Peanut Proud, Inc. was established as a non-profit organization with the main goal of “uniting the peanut community by celebrating its pride through humanitarian efforts and the recognition of excellence.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Kaleb Tubbs booking photo.
Murder charge dropped in shooting of infant, man
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Actress Ashley Pereira in a News 4 interview on October 14, 2021.
Actress vows to continue fight against husband who raped her
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement
The Waker Foundation called as press conference on Sunday, October 24, to call on the community...
“If you know something, say something,” Waker Foundation calls on community

Latest News

The crowd at the National Peanut Festival
All In Credit Union pays admission to NPF for 10,000 on Veterans Day
If you want to go to the National Peanut Festival the best time to get an entry ticket or an...
National Peanut Festival tickets are cheaper before the gates open
Peanut Harvest
Peanut harvesting underway around the Wiregrass
Miss Wicksburg, Lydia Paulson was crowned at the 2021 Miss National Peanut Festival.
2021 Miss National Peanut Festival crowned