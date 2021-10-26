Ozark Boys and Girls Club holding first Blue Fest

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Boys and Girls Club is looking to cure your “blues” with their first ever blue fest. The event will be a day full of local shopping vendors along with a number of food vendors. Allowing those in attendance to get a head start on Christmas shopping or just a chance to get out.

This event is also a chance for the community to see what the boys and girls club has to offer.

“You know it’s so important that the community sees what we do because we’re not just a traditional after school program we’re doing so much more to help the kids on an educational and emotional needs that they do have,” said Jessica Moore - Executive Director.

BGC BLUE FEST (BGC BLUE FEST)

The Ozark Boys and Girls Club Blue Fest will be held rain or shine Thursday, October 28th from 9am-6pm.

