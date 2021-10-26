Advertisement

One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting

By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Pike County shooting has left one woman dead and a suspect in custody, per sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

During an apparent domestic altercation, the woman was thrown from the vehicle in or near the Goshen area. The suspect was captured several miles away.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately issue a statement and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency referred inquiries to Pike County.

This story updated at 3:26 to reflect ALEA statement.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

