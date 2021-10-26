One dead, suspect apprehended in Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Pike County shooting has left one woman dead and a suspect in custody, per sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

During an apparent domestic altercation, the woman was thrown from the vehicle in or near the Goshen area. The suspect was captured several miles away.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately issue a statement and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency referred inquiries to Pike County.

This story updated at 3:26 to reflect ALEA statement.

