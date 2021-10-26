Advertisement

Mike Mordecai reflects on his Braves career ahead of the 2021 World Series

The current Northside Methodist head baseball coach was a member of Atlanta’s 1995 championship team.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama native and current Northside Methodist head baseball coach Mike Mordecai was a member of the last Braves team to win the World Series in 1995.

The infielder was with the Braves from 1994-1997.

In his time with the club, Mordecai was able to compete in the World Series two straight years.

Now, as this Braves team gets ready to hit the field for Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, Mordecai reflects back on his experience of being able to play on the biggest stage in the major league.

“It was really exciting,” said Mordecai. “I’m thinking, it’s my rookie year in the big leagues and we won World Series. Maybe I should just retire now but you think, we won it once let’s see if we can do it again. Of course, we go back in ‘96 didn’t turn out for us the way we’d liked but it was quite the experience. It was one of those things where you really say something you’ve wished for since you were a kid things like that happen. I don’t really have the words to describe it.”

When asked about this year’s team, Mordecai added, “This group this year, I’ve watched them a little bit. If the pitching stays consistent it should be a really interesting World Series.”

Atlanta will face the Houston Astro in the 2021 World Series.

