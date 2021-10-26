Advertisement

Man arrested for trafficking cocaine in Eufaula

Agents arrested Calvin Kenobie Cherry for Trafficking in Cocaine and other drug charges.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A man has been arrested for trafficking cocaine among other charges in Eufaula.

The Eufaula Police Department said in a release, that Calvin Kenobie Cherry was arrested Monday, October 25, while members of the ALEA SBI Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Officers also recovered approximately 72 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana, 2 suspected ecstasy pills, and a 9mm pistol.

Cherry was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana First Degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, and Attempting to Elude law enforcement officer. He is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The ALEA SBI ADETF -Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.

