LIST: Where and when to go trick-or-treating in the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all witches, zombies, and other little monsters.

Cities and towns across the Wiregrass are getting ready for new hordes of trick-or-treaters.

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many groups are hosting public trick-or-treating events on Saturday evening.

Below, you can find trick-or-treating times put in place by each city and town.

Some trick-or-treating times may vary in certain neighborhoods and communities.

Times may also change for other reasons, such as weather conditions.

Contact your local police department for more information.

Thursday, October 28th

Friday, October 29th

Saturday, October 30th

  • Andalusia Trick or Treat, 5:30-8 PM
  • Ashford Trick or Treat, 5-7 PM
  • Ashford Trunk or Treat, 5-7 PM
  • Blakely Trick or Treat
  • Bonifay Trick or Treat, 5-7 PM
  • Columbia Trick or Treat, 5-8 PM
  • Dothan - Trick or Treat, 5:30-8 PM
  • Elba Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Enterprise Trick or Treat, 5-7 PM
  • Hartford Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Headland Trick or Treat, 6-7:30 PM
  • Headland Halloween Scream on the Square, 6-7:30 PM
  • Kinsey Trick or Treat, 5:30-8 PM
  • Marianna Trick or Treat, 4:30-7 PM
  • Midland City Trunk or Treat, 5-7 PM
  • New Brockton Trick or Treat, Saturday
  • Opp Trick or Treat, 5-8 PM
  • Opp Downtown Trick or Treat, 5-6:30 PM
  • Ozark Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Rehobeth Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Slocomb Trick or Treat, 5:30-8 PM
  • Taylor Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Taylor Trunk or Treat, 5:30-8 PM
  • Webb Trunk or Treat/Fall Festival, 6-9 PM at Webb Ball Field

Sunday, October 31st

  • Daleville Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM
  • Fort Rucker Trick or Treat, 6-8 PM

For more Halloween events check out the WTVY Community Calendar or to add a trick or treating event send an email to news@wtvy.com.

