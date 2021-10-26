Advertisement

Geneva County residents eligible for storm shelter assistance

Geneva County road and bridge storm shelter
Geneva County road and bridge storm shelter(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fall severe weather season is right around the corner and you need a plan to keep you and your family safe. People in Geneva County are getting financial help to stay safe during severe weather through a grant that will help them build a storm shelter.

FEMA awarded the county $112,500 for people to build shelters. Those who sign up for the grant will get a 75-percent reimbursement for construction costs. The last time the county was able to do this was in 2002.

The registration form asks for basic information like the home address and how many people live in the home and an approximate distance in feet of the proposed location of the safe room from the nearest exit of the home. Other required on the checklist is a property tax accessor’s report showing ownership and build date of home, Firmette of location of safe room installation, TOPO map of location, photos of the home, engineered drawings, an aerial map of the home with location of the safe room, parcel tax map, vendor estimate, design professional’s estimate for foundation installation inspection and if possible city county map with location marked.

Brian Smith, Geneva County EMA Director, said funds will be given on a first come, first serve basis. To qualify, the shelter must be FEMA approved.

“This grant makes it possible for people who couldn’t maybe afford a shelter on their own without the assistants from the government, it gives them the availability to build a shelter to protect their families,” Smith said.

People can apply for assistance at the Geneva County Farm Center on November 1 at 6:00 p.m.

This grant is exclusively for homeowners in Geneva County.

