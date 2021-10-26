Advertisement

Geneva County implements new football game policy

Dixie Howell Stadium
Dixie Howell Stadium(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County High School has implemented a new rule for those attending football games.

Starting this Thursday night, those wishing to enter Dixie Howell Stadium under the age of 15, must now be accompanied by an adult.

The age requirement policy is part of the school’s efforts to enhance safety and the viewing experience at games.

ID’s will now be checked at the ticket booth when necessary for entry.

GHS principal Ashley Sanders says they simply don’t have enough staff to monitor younger kids playing.

The district wants all fans to be able to enjoy the Friday night lights.

“We noticed the last couple of games, especially with our attendance this year, that we don’t have a lot of space, and so, with unsupervised children it really causes some issues, so we felt it was prudent to make sure that parents are here with their children and make sure that they’re supervising them when they’re here,” explains Ashley Sanders, Principal of Geneva County High School.

Geneva County hosts the Slocomb Redtops Thursday night.

