A cooler start to the day

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Things are quiet to start off Tuesday, temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. We will warm up into the lower 80s this afternoon and we will stay dry today. Tomorrow will be when things start to change as a cold front moves through overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing with it the chance of some showers and storms. Behind the front for the rest of the week and into the weekend things will cool off into the 70s for afternoon highs and we will stay nice and dry through the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, showers and storms late. High near 81°. Winds Light and Vrbl 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 79° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 72° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

