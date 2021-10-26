Ashford man arrested in Monday robbery spree

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Dothan Police Department.

(Press Release) - On October 25, 2021 at about 3:24 pm, Dothan Police Officers responded to a local restaurant in the 1800 block of East Main Street for a suspicious circumstance call. The officers, once on scene, determined the call to be an armed robbery of a business. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and in possession of a black handgun. The suspect left the area in a black passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. No money was taken.

A short time later at 4:08 pm, the Dothan Communications Center received a call of an attempted break-in of a motor vehicle in the parking lot of Wal-mart northside. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and occupying a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The suspect was last seen leaving the Wal-mart parking lot. No property was reported missing.

At 4:46 pm, Dothan Police Officers were dispatched to a local liquor store in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle for another armed robbery of a business. The suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue hoodie, khaki cargo shorts, and leaving the scene in a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo south on Ross Clark Circle towards Hartford Highway.

About ten minutes after the robbery of the liquor store, an alert patrol officer noticed a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 3300 block of South Oates Street with a white male in a blue hoodie going from the Monte Carlo to another vehicle. The officer detained the subject for investigation. It was determined that the subject, Aaron Casey Hurtado (25) of Ashford, AL, had been involved in all three crimes. After obtaining a search warrant for both vehicles, Investigators found a green shirt, black handgun, blue jeans, and liquor bottle in the vehicles that tied Hurtado to all three crimes.

Aaron Casey Hurtado has been arrested and charged with two counts of Robbery 1st degree and one count of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle. Hurtado is being held without bond on these charges with more charges expected. The Dothan Police Department will vigorously pursue and arrest those responsible for violent crimes in the City of Dothan.

