All In Credit Union pays admission to NPF for 10,000 on Veterans Day

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from All In Credit Union.

(Press Release) - All In Credit Union to Honor Veterans at Peanut Festival

Daleville, Ala. (October 12, 2021) — All In Credit Union has announced the addition of “All In Credit Union Night” on November 11 at the 2021 National Peanut Festival in Dothan. To celebrate this special event, All In has chosen to honor military servicemembers by paying the price of general admission for the first 10,000 people who attend the Peanut Festival after the gates open to the public at 3:00 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

“As a Credit Union founded by the military, hosting ‘All In Credit Union Night’ at the Peanut Festival is a great way to recognize the sacrifice of our soldiers while adding to the fun of those attending this annual event,” stated Bobby Michael, President/CEO of All In Credit Union at the announcement made during the 2021 National Peanut Festival Kickoff Event. In addition to “All In Credit Union Night”, employees from All In will be at the Peanut Festival every evening to greet those attending the event and to provide balloons and fans for those who stop by their tent.

Michael concluded, “After a difficult year, All In Credit Union is pleased to see the return of the National Peanut Festival in 2021. We look forward to sharing this family event with friends, families and neighbors from the Wiregrass as we take part in a meaningful annual tradition.”

