Rain Mid Week then Cooler Temperatures

SYNOPSIS- Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s as a cold front pushes through tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will have a line of showers and storms push through as of now they are not looking severe but could be on the strong side. Once that line pushes through a STRONG cold front moves in behind it bringing our highs for the end of the week near 70!

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW – Partly Cloudy. High near 80. Winds NW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 55°. Light N 5

EXTENDED

WED: Partly Cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 79° 60%

THR: Mostly Cloudy, AM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 79° 60%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 80°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 70°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72°

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

