Rain Mid Week then Cooler Temperatures
From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS- Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s as a cold front pushes through tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will have a line of showers and storms push through as of now they are not looking severe but could be on the strong side. Once that line pushes through a STRONG cold front moves in behind it bringing our highs for the end of the week near 70!
TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NW 5-10
TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 80. Winds NW 10-15
TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly Cloudy. Low near 55°. Light N 5
EXTENDED
WED: Partly Cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 79° 60%
THR: Mostly Cloudy, AM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 79° 60%
FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 80°
SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 70°
SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72°
MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70°
COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.
