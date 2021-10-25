Advertisement

Rain Mid Week then Cooler Temperatures

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS-  Temperatures stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s as a cold front pushes through tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday night into Thursday morning we will have a line of showers and storms push through as of now they are not looking severe but could be on the strong side. Once that line pushes through a STRONG cold front moves in behind it bringing our highs for the end of the week near 70!

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 60°. Winds NW 5-10

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 80. Winds NW 10-15

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly Cloudy. Low near 55°. Light N 5

EXTENDED

WED: Partly Cloudy, PM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61° High: 79° 60%

THR: Mostly Cloudy, AM showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 79° 60%

FRI: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 80°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 49° High: 70°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 72°

MON: Partly Cloudy. Low: 50° High: 70°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts Seas 2-3 foot.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
Man killed in Coffee County crash
Actress Ashley Pereira in a News 4 interview on October 14, 2021.
Actress vows to continue fight against husband who raped her
The Waker Foundation called as press conference on Sunday, October 24, to call on the community...
“If you know something, say something,” Waker Foundation calls on community

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-25
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 10-25
Showers and Storms Mid-Week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
Pleasant Weekend