Providence Christian volleyball state-tournament bound

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian Lady Eagles were sent off to the State Volleyball Tournament in style.

Parents, peers and faculty all gathered outside the school to congratulate and cheer on the squad as they make the trip to Birmingham.

The Lady Eagles will enter the Class 5A Tournament as the number two seed in the south, after a strong performance in super regionals where they finished as runner-up.

This marks Providence’s 17th state tourney appearance in the last 18 years.

Now, the Lady Eagles are ready to take the big stage and continue their season.

“I think this year has been a challenge for us,” said Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield. “We’ve had some rollercoasters events, like injuries and things like that but the big thing is that we overcame all of that. Now, we put ourselves in a good position at the state tournament.”

“I’m really excited to go to state again,” said senior Vivian Crump. “This is my fourth time in a row. I think this is a very young team and we definitely have a lot of potential. I think that if we all play together, and if we all peak at the same time we can do a really great job at state. So, I’m super excited and I’m really grateful that all the students came out to support us.”

Senior Megan Stewart added, “It’s just really exciting going through all of it. They support us really well. They always have. I think we’re just excited to get there. We’re ready to play. We have some good competition and I think we’ll do really well.”

“It’s been really fun,” said senior Anna Grace O’Bryan. “Every time we play, we’re like are we going to be able to move forward and just that momentum that we’ve had from area to regionals to state. We just hope we can keep bringing that forward.”

The Providence Christian Eagles will open quarterfinals play against Lawrence County Tuesday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.