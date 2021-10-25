Advertisement

Mayors of Alabama’s largest cities gathering in Montgomery

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities are holding two days of meetings in the capital to discuss legislative priorities and other issues.

A statement from the city of Montgomery says Mayor Steven Reed will play host for the gathering, which begins Sunday and continues Monday. The mayors of Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Hoover, Auburn, Dothan, Decatur and Madison are expected to attend.

Combined, the cities’ total population makes up more than 20 percent of Alabama’s population of about 5 million people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher charged with child sex crimes out of jail
Troy Police Department
Man killed in shooting at Troy club
Man killed in Coffee County crash
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
If you want to go to the National Peanut Festival the best time to get an entry ticket or an...
National Peanut Festival tickets are cheaper before the gates open

Latest News

Russ Goodman announces his candidacy for 20th Circuit District Attorney on October 21, 2021.
Russ Goodman is in the district attorney’s race
Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
Lawmakers stake positions on vaccine mandate Special Session
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spoke with former state Rep. Perry O. Hooper Jr. outside the Capitol....
MyPillow CEO meets again with Ala. secretary of state on 2020 election
District Attorney Pat Jones announces his re-election bid on October 20, 2021.
Pat Jones seeks another 6 years as district attorney